Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FPRUY stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

