Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRU. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.98.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2,080.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

