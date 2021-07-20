Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.80), with a volume of 518719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Specifically, insider Christopher Mills acquired 625,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24). Also, insider Zoe Holland acquired 42,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.24 million and a P/E ratio of 45.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

