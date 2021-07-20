Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 811 ($10.60). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 792.80 ($10.36), with a volume of 842,219 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,653.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

