Frontier Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

