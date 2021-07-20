Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

AEP stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

