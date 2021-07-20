Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

