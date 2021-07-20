Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 206.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,640,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,400,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

