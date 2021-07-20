Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $879,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

