Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $36,599.16. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

