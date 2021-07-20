Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

