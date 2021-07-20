FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

FTCI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 7,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,853. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

