FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
FTCI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 7,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,853. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
