Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FJTSY. lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.