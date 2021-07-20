Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 3.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

