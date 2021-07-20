Funko, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.35 on Monday. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $868.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.