Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FZMD opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. Fuse Medical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

