FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

C opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

