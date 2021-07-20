FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Reduced by Analyst

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

