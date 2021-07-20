FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.