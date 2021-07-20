FY2022 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Cut by Analyst

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

