FY2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.70. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

