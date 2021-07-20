FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Lifted by Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

Shares of TCW opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.