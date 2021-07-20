FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Increased by B. Riley

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nephros in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Get Nephros alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.