FY2025 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issued By SVB Leerink

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report released on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

