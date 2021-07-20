Gaines Wehrle Sells 3,000 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $130,080.00.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.