Gala Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.74 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and $456,614.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.