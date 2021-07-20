GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $719.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $516,086.68. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,398 over the last ninety days. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

