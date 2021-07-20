GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Up to $24.98

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $26.35. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 87 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

