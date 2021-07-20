Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

GATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $606,759.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $487,905.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,789.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

