GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GATX by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GATX by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GATX by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GATX traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.36. 3,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,226. GATX has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

