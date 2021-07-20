Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0001

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Gems has traded down 26% against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $167,183.95 and approximately $304.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.