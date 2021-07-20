Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

