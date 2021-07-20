Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.40 ($1.93). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 140.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 254,066 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £391.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.50.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

