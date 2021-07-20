Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

