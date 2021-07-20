Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 243,336 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $403.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.13.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

