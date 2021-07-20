Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Haynes International worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

