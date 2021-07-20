Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $739.73 million, a P/E ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

