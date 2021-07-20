Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,468 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

HTBI opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $257,452.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,617,608. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

