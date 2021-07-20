Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 242,906 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

