Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,088 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

CIVB stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.