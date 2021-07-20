Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

