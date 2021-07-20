GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GHRS stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

