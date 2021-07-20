Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

