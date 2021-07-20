Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 on July 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3755 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $813.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

