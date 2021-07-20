GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 19,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.1% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

