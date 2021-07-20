Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 40,525 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $30,704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

