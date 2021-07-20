Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

