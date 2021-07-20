Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,440 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

