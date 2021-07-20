Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 131,292 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $24,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

