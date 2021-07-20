Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 135,844 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,844 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.56% of Hancock Whitney worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

